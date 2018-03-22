Warriors' Klay Thompson: Remains out Friday
Thompson (thumb) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hawks, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Thompson was able to do some weight lifting at practice Wednesday, which is the first sign of progress since he suffered the broken thumb, but it looks like the sharp shooter is still a ways away from returning to the hardwood. Thompson will likely have to be cleared for and participate in a full practice session before having a chance to suit up again during the regular season.
