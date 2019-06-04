Warriors' Klay Thompson: Remains questionable for Game 3

Coach Steve Kerr confirmed at his media session Tuesday that Thompson (hamstring) remains questionable for Wednesday's Game 3 against Toronto, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Thompson departed Game 2 after tweaking his hamstring in the second half, and while he was walking with a visible limp after the game, the sharpshooter is hopeful he'll be able to take the floor for Game 3. Kerr noted that Thompson, himself, said he'll be "ready to go," but the team's medical staff will ultimately determine whether it's worth the risk with Game 4 approaching Friday.