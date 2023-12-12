Thompson (illness) is clear to play Tuesday against Phoenix.
Thompson has appeared in 18 consecutive games for the Warriors, and he was able to return to practice Monday after missing Sunday's session. With he and Chris Paul (illness) being removed from the injury report, Golden State will be at full strength Tuesday with the exception of Gary Payton (calf).
