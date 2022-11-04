Thompson won't suit up Friday against the Pelicans for injury management of his right Achilles.

It's essentially a rest game for Thompson and many of the Warriors' regulars Friday in the second leg of a back-to-back set and the fifth contest of a five-game road trip. Thompson missed a large portion of last season due to an Achilles tear, and the team may be taking a cautious approach with him to open 2022-23.