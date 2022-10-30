Thompson (injury management) won't play Sunday against the Pistons, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Though Thompson's absence is being attributed to injury management, he's essentially being rested for the second half of a back-to-back set. The veteran guard played a season-high 32 minutes Saturday against the Hornets, finishing with 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists.