Warriors' Klay Thompson: Resumes shooting, still out Tuesday

Thompson (thumb) took right-handed shots Monday, but he has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

It's certainly an encouraging sign that Thompson is finally able to get shots off with his right hand, but the Warriors will continue to be extra cautious with him, as the team doesn't have much to play for with the regular season winding down. Chances are Thompson remains out through the rest of the week while both Nick Young and Patrick McCaw continue to get extra work in the backcourt in his absence.