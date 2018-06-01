Warriors' Klay Thompson: Returns to Game 1
Thompson, who suffered a left lateral leg contusion in the first quarter of Thursday's Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Cavaliers, returned to the contest during the second quarter, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Klay was seen testing his ability to run and cut in the locker room before returning to the contest. More information on his injury may emerge following the tilt.
