Thompson will start Friday's game against the Raptors, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

With Andrew Wiggins (personal) away from the team, Moses Moody has started the past two contests. However, Brandin Podziemski (knee) will also be unavailable Friday, so Thompson will get a crack in the starting lineup for the first time since Feb. 14. The veteran sharpshooter has flourished off the bench of late, averaging 19.2 points in 27.0 minutes per game, so it'll be interesting to see how he transitions back to his old role, which he struggled with most of the campaign.