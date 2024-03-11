Thompson is starting Monday's game against the Spurs, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Thompson has played well off the bench of late, putting up back-to-back 20-plus point performances. The Warriors are evidently ready to give him another look with the starters, a move that results in Brandin Podziemski being bumped to a reserve role for Monday's clash.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Goes for 25 points off bench•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Rejoins reserves•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 14 points in start•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Returns to starting lineup•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Pops for 23 off bench•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Struggles with shot in victory•