Thompson contributed 38 points (14-23 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 2-5 FT), five rebounds, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 123-112 victory over Phoenix.

Thompson was practically unstoppable in the first half of the contest, putting up 33 points on a 12-for-18 mark from the field, with eight of his baskets coming from three-point range. He slowed down considerably the rest of the way but still finished with his highest point total of March so far. As usual, Thompson didn't contribute much outside of scoring and triples, but his fantasy managers have come to expect that at this point. The tradeoff is that when the sharpshooter catches fire, he can single-handedly carry a squad in the three-point category -- for instance, this was the seventh time this season he has drained at least eight triples in a game.