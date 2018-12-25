Warriors' Klay Thompson: Rough shooting night in wild win

Thompson compiled 12 points (4-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two assists across 36 minutes in the Warriors' 129-127 win over the Clippers on Sunday.

It was a forgettable night offensively for Thompson, who shot under 30 percent for the second time in the last three games. The eight-year veteran did snap an 0-for-9 drought from three-point range that had encompassed the prior two games, but he's now fallen short of 20 points in four straight contests.