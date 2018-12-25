Warriors' Klay Thompson: Rough shooting night in wild win
Thompson compiled 12 points (4-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two assists across 36 minutes in the Warriors' 129-127 win over the Clippers on Sunday.
It was a forgettable night offensively for Thompson, who shot under 30 percent for the second time in the last three games. The eight-year veteran did snap an 0-for-9 drought from three-point range that had encompassed the prior two games, but he's now fallen short of 20 points in four straight contests.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Sharp from the field in win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Flirts with double--double in win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Struggles from distance in loss•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Gets hot from distance in win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Stuffs stat line with 20 points•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Keeps rolling in Atlanta•
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...