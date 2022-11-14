Thompson has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Spurs due to right Achilles tendon injury management.

Thompson hasn't played in the second half of back-to-back sets to begin the regular season, and he'll be sidelined Monday after he posted 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 32 minutes during Sunday's loss to Sacramento. Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo and Moses Moody are candidates to see increased playing time Monday.