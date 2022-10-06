Thompson (rest/knee) won't play in Sunday's preseason game against the Lakers, Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Thompson has missed the Warriors' first two preseason matchups and was unable to take part in the team's scrimmage Thursday. As a result, coach Steve Kerr confirmed that the 32-year-old will be held out for a third consecutive game. Thompson's next chance to suit up will be Tuesday against the Trail Blazers.