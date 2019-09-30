Warriors' Klay Thompson: Ruled out through All-Star break

Thompson (knee) has been ruled out through at least the All-Star break, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

No surprise here, as Thompson continues to work back from a torn ACL suffered in June during the NBA Finals. The Warriors will by no means rush the All-Star guard back to game action, but hope remains that Thompson will be able to suit up prior to the end of the regular season. This latest update from the Warriors means Thompson will miss -- at a minimum -- the first 55 games of the year.