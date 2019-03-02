Warriors' Klay Thompson: Ruled out vs. Sixers
Updating a previous report, Thompson (knee) will not be available for Saturday's game against the Sixers, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.
Thompson is dealing with soreness in his right knee, and the Warriors won't take any chances with one of their foundational pieces. With Thompson out of the lineup, Alfonzo McKinnie, Quinn Cook and Damion Lee could each pick up increased minutes, and it will be McKinnie starting in his place.
