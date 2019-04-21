Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scorching performance Sunday

Thompson finished with 32 points (12-20 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and one rebound in 40 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 victory over the Clippers.

Thompson came out on fire Sunday, scoring 27 of his 32 points in the first half. Thompson is certainly able to light it up for long stretches and Sunday was a great example. He had been relatively quiet to begin the series but got things going here and will look to continue his hot shooting when the Warriors attempt to close out the series in Game 5 Wednesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...