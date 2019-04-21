Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scorching performance Sunday
Thompson finished with 32 points (12-20 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and one rebound in 40 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 victory over the Clippers.
Thompson came out on fire Sunday, scoring 27 of his 32 points in the first half. Thompson is certainly able to light it up for long stretches and Sunday was a great example. He had been relatively quiet to begin the series but got things going here and will look to continue his hot shooting when the Warriors attempt to close out the series in Game 5 Wednesday.
