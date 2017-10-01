Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 10 points in loss to Nuggets
Thompson scored 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3PT) to go with two assists and two steals in Saturday's loss to Denver.
Thompson played only 22 minutes, and the Warriors will likely continue to monitor the workloads of its four stars throughout the preseason. Once the regular season is underway, expect Thompson to yet again rank among the league's most efficient and productive three-point marksmen.
