Thompson had 14 points (5-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 104-100 victory over Dallas.

Thompson didn't have his best shooting performance Tuesday and needed 14 shots to score 14 points while also struggling badly from the three-point line. However, the veteran sharpshooter continues to have an offensive impact, even in games where his shot isn't falling off. Thompson has scored in double digits in his last nine contests while averaging 18.9 points per game in that span.