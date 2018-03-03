Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 15 points Friday
Thompson scored 15 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go with four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 114-109 win against Atlanta.
Since shooting 1-of-11 from three-point range on February 24, Thompson has turned around his long range over his last three games. The guard has shot an even 50.0 percent from beyond the arc, converting an efficient 9-of-18 three pointers in three games. After some hiccups in last Saturday's game against Oklahoma City, he is back to the form that is shooting a career-high 45.0 percent from three-point range this season. With all of the weapons that Golden State has on offense, Thompson is a more efficient three-point shooter (7.0 shots/game) than teammate Stephen Curry, who averages 10.0 three-point attempts at 42.2 percent. As a result, Thompson has been the more reliable three-point shooter in an offense led by the three ball.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores game-high 26 in Monday's win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Struggles with shot versus Thunder•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Nets 19 in Thursday's win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Comes up short in Three-Point Challenge•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Solid stat line in Wednesday's loss•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Logs only 23 minutes in blowout win•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...