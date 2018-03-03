Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 15 points Friday

Thompson scored 15 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go with four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 114-109 win against Atlanta.

Since shooting 1-of-11 from three-point range on February 24, Thompson has turned around his long range over his last three games. The guard has shot an even 50.0 percent from beyond the arc, converting an efficient 9-of-18 three pointers in three games. After some hiccups in last Saturday's game against Oklahoma City, he is back to the form that is shooting a career-high 45.0 percent from three-point range this season. With all of the weapons that Golden State has on offense, Thompson is a more efficient three-point shooter (7.0 shots/game) than teammate Stephen Curry, who averages 10.0 three-point attempts at 42.2 percent. As a result, Thompson has been the more reliable three-point shooter in an offense led by the three ball.