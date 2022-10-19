Thompson contributed 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 win over the Lakers.

Thompson logged just 20 minutes in the win, something that is likely to stick, at least for the first few games. Prior to the game, head coach Steve Kerr went on record stating that Thompson would be eased back into things after a limited preseason. While this does cut into his short-term value, he remains a solid mid-round option that should clearly be rostered everywhere.