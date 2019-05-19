Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 19 in win

Thompson totaled 19 points (8-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 40 minutes in the Warriors' win over the Trail Blazers on Saturday.

Thompson led the way for Golden State in the minutes department in Saturday's win, delivering a respectable all-around stat line despite his shooting struggles. He made just one of his five three-point attempts and finished with his lowest point total and lowest number of made threes in the last five games. Still, his work on defense and respectable rebound and assist totals made this a worthwhile performance.

