Thompson ended Sunday's 157-101 victory over the Trail Blazers with 20 points (7-14 FG, 6-11 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes.

Thompson and the Warriors raced out to a dominant start against Portland, scoring 55 points in the first quarter alone, and that allowed the starters to take it easy the rest of the way. Thompson had an impressive bounce-back season after being limited by injuries in recent years, and he led the league in three-pointers made with a career-best 301 threes made. Thompson will have several days to rest before starting the team's playoff run against the Kings in the first round of the Western Conference.