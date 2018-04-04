Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 20 points in Monday's victory
Thompson finished with 20 points (9-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 111-107 victory over Oklahoma City.
Thompson was listed on the injury report but this was likely precautionary as he took his place in the starting five and saw a regular allotment of playing time. He continues to work his way back from a broken thumb and while he appears healthy, there is a chance he receives a rest day before the season ends. He has scored at least 20 points in each of his three games since returning and needs to be owned everywhere right now.
