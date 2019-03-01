Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 21 in loss
Thompson posted 21 points (9-23 FG, 3-12 3Pt) and three rebounds across 36 minutes during Thursday's loss to Orlando.
Thompson was uncharacteristically inefficient from the field and did next to nothing outside of scoring the ball Thursday. He appears to have cooled off after shooting a sizzling 25-for-42 over the past two contests. That said, Thompson is likely to bounce back sooner rather than later as the all-star guard is in the midst of another tremendous season in which he's averaging 22.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.0 threes, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 34.3 minutes per game.
