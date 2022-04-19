Thompson amassed 21 points (9-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 36 minutes during Monday's 126-106 victory over the Nuggets.

Stephen Curry (34 points) and Jordan Poole (29 points) were the offensive stars for Golden State in the playoff win, but Thompson came up big with 21 points of his own. The veteran shooting guard finished with his usual tepid assortment of complementary stats, but that's to be expected as he hasn't grabbed more than five boards since March 25 and hasn't dished more than four dimes since March 12. Poole's emergence near the end of the season along with Curry's return to action has pushed Thompson into more of a third option on offense, though he's capable of going on a scoring spree at any given time. The sharpshooter is averaging 20.0 points and 4.0 three-pointers through the first two games of the series against Denver.