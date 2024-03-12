Thompson registered 21 points (8-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 112-102 win over the Spurs.

Thompson forced his way back into the starting lineup after scoring 25 and 27 points in his previous two outings off the bench, and he reached the 20-point mark in this one as well. The veteran sharpshooter has been turning things around lately, averaging 18.0 points per game and shooting 42.9 percent from three-point range across his last 10 appearances.