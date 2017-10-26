Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 22 in Wednesday's win

Thompson contributed 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 117-112 win over the Raptors.

Thompson was on fire with his shot Wednesday, but he also turned in one of the key defensive plays of the contest. His block of Kyle Lowry's five-foot jumper with 16 seconds remaining allowed the Warriors to preserve a 115-112 lead, ultimately leading to victory. The 27-year-old has shot 58.1 percent (18-for-31) from the field over the last two games and has scored between 21 and 33 points in three of his last four contests. While his production will fluctuate at times while playing against high-usage superstars Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, Thompson has proven his ability to explode for spectacular scoring totals on multiple occasions.