Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 22 points Saturday

Thompson had 22 points (9-24 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 112-109 loss to Dallas.

Thompson chipped in 22 points Saturday but struggled from beyond the arc, hitting on just 2-of-11. After totaling just 10 points against the Rockets on Thursday, this was more along the lines of what owners expect on a nightly basis. The Warriors will travel to San Antonio to face the Spurs on Sunday as they look to get back in the winners' circle.