Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 23 points in back-to-back set

Thompson tallied 23 points (10-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 117-107 victory over the Suns.

Thompson played 32 minutes Sunday, finishing with 23 points including two triples. The fact he was able to play 32 minutes in the second of a back-to-back is a good sign that his recent thumb injury is behind him. The Warriors face the Thunder on Tuesday in what is sure to be a tough encounter and Thompson will need his shot to be dropping, especially with Steph Curry (knee) still on the sidelines.