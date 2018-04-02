Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 23 points in back-to-back set

Thompson tallied 23 points (10-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 117-107 victory over the Suns.

Thompson played 32 minutes Sunday, finishing with 23 points including two triples. The fact he was able to play 32 minutes in the second of a back-to-back is a good sign that his recent thumb injury is behind him. The Warriors face the Thunder on Tuesday in what is sure to be a tough encounter and Thompson will need his shot to be dropping, especially with Steph Curry (knee) still on the sidelines.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories