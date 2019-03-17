Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 23 points in Saturday's win
Thompson tallied 23 points (9-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 110-88 win over the Thunder.
Thompson didn't do quite as much scoring as he had over the previous three matchups. However, he contributed in every category while leading the Warriors to a lopsided victory. With Kevin Durant (ankle) potentially set to return to the lineup for Monday's showdown with the Spurs, Thompson could in line for some regression in terms of touches and shot attempts. Still, the 29-year-old guard remains an elite off-ball threat who's more than capable of making an impact on both ends of the court.
