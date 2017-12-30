Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 24 in Friday's loss
Thompson scored 24 points (10-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding three rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 111-100 loss to the Hornets.
Stephen Curry's just about ready to return to action from his ankle injury. but Thompson's production has remained steady in Curry's absence -- he's averaged 21.1 points, 3.9 boards, 3.2 three-pointers and 2.5 assists over the last 11 games. Don't expect his output to change once Curry's back on the court.
