Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 24 points in series-clinching win
Thompson compiled 24 points (11-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 99-91 victory over San Antonio.
Thompson shot the ball well again Tuesday despite hitting on only one of his three-point attempts. The Spurs have been able to focus their defense on Thompson with Steph Curry (knee) on the sidelines, but that has not slowed down his ability to put the ball in the basket. Curry could return for Game One of the series against New Orleans and this should give Thompson some more freedom, especially from beyond the arc.
