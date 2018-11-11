Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 24 points sans Curry

Thompson produced 24 points (11-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two steals, one rebound, one assist, and one block in 28 minutes during Saturday's 116-100 victory over the Nets.

Thompson scored 24 points Saturday while leading the team in field-goal attempts. With Stephen Curry (groin) on the sidelines, Thompson picked up some of the offensive slack and should continue to do so if Curry misses further time. This potential short boost will likely not have an impact on Thompson's overall value and he should remain a top 50 sort of guy.