Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 25 points in loss

Thompson had 25 points (9-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 125-108 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Thompson saw a slight uptick in his production, attempting the most field-goals he has since back on January 17. Thompson is one of the least flashy fantasy players in the league but continues to do what he does best on a nightly basis. His averages sit right around where they ended last season and despite the occasional scoring outburst, he possesses little upside due to his lack of defensive numbers or peripheral stats. He is, of course, a must-own player and should continue to give you exactly what you drafted him for.