Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 26 in win
Thompson posted 26 points (11-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists and two rebounds in 37 minutes Monday against Charlotte.
Thompson shot 57.8 percent form the field Monday, posting his usual point-heavy line against the Hornets. The eight-year guard has fully recovered from his early-season shooting struggles, and has scored at least 20 points in seven of his past nine games. Thompson generally doesn't provide much outside of his shooting ability, but he's managed 5.7 assists over his past four outings, which is a nice boon for owners.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Hits 20-point mark again in loss•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Hits six threes in loss•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Poor shooting night Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Shakes off injury in comeback win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Sprains finger, available to return•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Heads to locker room•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.