Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 26 in win

Thompson posted 26 points (11-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists and two rebounds in 37 minutes Monday against Charlotte.

Thompson shot 57.8 percent form the field Monday, posting his usual point-heavy line against the Hornets. The eight-year guard has fully recovered from his early-season shooting struggles, and has scored at least 20 points in seven of his past nine games. Thompson generally doesn't provide much outside of his shooting ability, but he's managed 5.7 assists over his past four outings, which is a nice boon for owners.