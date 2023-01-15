Thompson netted a team-high 26 points (9-21 FG, 8-15 3Pt) and added four assists and four rebounds across 33 minutes in Sunday's 132-118 loss to the Bulls.

The eight triples were two off a season-high mark for Thompson, who continues to show improved efficient after he sat at a 39.3 percent mark from the field for the season following an 8-for-25 showing in a Christmas Day win over the Grizzlies. In his eight appearances since that time, Thompson has 49.1 percent of his field goals and 45.6 percent of his three-point tries on his way to averaging 30.7 points per contest. Though the 32-year-old is starting to work his way back to All-Star form after missing the entire 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, head coach Steve Kerr said Thompson will sit out Monday against the Wizards in the second half of a back-to-back set for maintenance purposes related to his recent bout of left knee soreness, according to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area. Kerr noted, however, that he still expects Thompson to play both legs of a back-to-back set before the season ends.