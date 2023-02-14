Thompson registered 27 points (10-21 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals in 36 minutes Monday against Washington. After the game, coach Steve Kerr stated he was hopeful Thompson could play in the second half of his team's back-to-back Tuesday against the Clippers, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Thompson saw plenty of action Monday, so the team will likely make sure he's feeling strong Tuesday morning before determining his availability for the second half of a back-to-back. If the sharpshooter is cleared to play, it would mark his time taking the court for a back-to-back since suffering his torn right Achilles tendon leading up to the 2021-22 campaign.