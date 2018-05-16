Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 28 points in Monday's victory
Thompson finished with 28 points (9-18 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 42 minutes during Monday's 119-106 victory over the Rockets.
Thompson did what he does Monday, hitting six triples on way to 28 efficient points. He is often the forgotten man in the star-studded Warriors outfit and he was able to take advantage of the extra space as he saw plenty of open looks across his 42 minutes of playing time. He will look to continue his sharp-shooting on Wednesday when the Warriors attempt to steal a second consecutive game in Houston.
