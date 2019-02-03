Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 28 points in Saturday's win
Thompson totaled 28 points (10-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, and two assists in 36 minutes during Saturday's 115-101 win over the Lakers.
Thompson returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with an illness and delivered an extremely efficient shooting display. While he can be streaky at times and doesn't offer a ton of production outside of scoring and threes, Thompson is contributing career-high averages in rebounding and steals.
