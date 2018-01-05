Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 28 points in Thursday's win

Thompson totaled 28 points (11-20 FG, 6-9 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds across 38 minutes during a 124-114 win over the Rockets on Thursday.

Thompson had one of his better games of the season in the win, as he scored at least 28 points for the sixth time this season and the six three-pointers made were just one shy of a season high. He has now scored at least 20 points in four straight outings. If Kevin Durant (calf) is forced to miss any more time, Thompson would continue to have a slightly larger role in the offense.