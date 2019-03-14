Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 30 points in Wednesday's win
Thompson produced 30 points (12-23 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, and two assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 106-104 win over the Rockets.
Thompson has combined to score 97 points (on 35-of-67 from the field and 18-of-36 from three) across the last three contests. It has been his best three-game stretch of the season, and he'll look to keep it rolling during Saturday's matchup with the Thunder.
