Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 31 in win over Pels

Thompson scored 31 points (12-19 FG, 7-12 3PT) to go with four rebounds and three assists in Friday's win over the Pelicans.

The game was perhaps closer than anticipated for three quarters, but Thompson heated up in the second half and led all Warriors in scoring. It was an encouraging bounce-back game after Thompson had just 16 points in the opener against Houston, a relatively low total by his standards. Through two contests, Thompson is a combined 11-of-19 from three.