Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 31 points in Tuesday's win

Thompson tallied 31 points (13-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three rebounds, three steals, and one assist in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 142-111 win over the Nuggets.

Thompson was extremely efficient while scoring at least 30 points for the third time in the last four games. Prior this recent stretch, Thompson had scored 30-plus points five times through his first 40 appearances of 2018-19.