Thompson racked up 31 points (12-28 FG, 7-19 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 125-122 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Thompson and Jordan Poole combined for 69 points Wednesday, but that effort wasn't enough to get past the Blazers in what turned out to be a tight loss. Thompson wasn't precisely efficient, though, needing 28 shots to score 31 points and missing 12 of his 19 three-point attempts. Still, the fact that he's cleared the 30-point mark in the two games Stephen Curry (lower leg) has been out should be an encouraging sign for his fantasy value over the upcoming weeks.