Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores efficient 22 points in victory
Thompson tallied 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 101-87 victory over Charlotte.
Thompson was solid again Wednesday, finishing with 22 points from just 14 field-goal attempts. He has been a picture of consistency this season, scoring in double figures in all but one game. His rebounds and assists are up slightly on last season's numbers, but his efficiency has risen by almost four percent. With Stephen Curry (ankle) set to miss extended time, Thompson should be able to get more shots up on a nightly basis, which may cut into his stellar field-goal percentage.
