Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores game-high 21 in Monday's loss
Thompson scored 21 points (7-20 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 33 minutes during Monday's 110-106 loss to the Kings.
With Steph Curry (hand) and Kevin Durant (ankle) both in street clothes, Thompson wasn't quite able to carry the offensive load by himself, missing his final four shots as the Warriors failed to make a field goal in the last 3:11 of the fourth quarter. Curry, at least, could be back for Wednesday's road tilt against the Lakers, but Thompson's scored more than 20 points in four straight games with Durant out of the lineup, and that's not likely to change Wednesday.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Fills box score in victory•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Drops 29 in Friday's rout•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Worst shooting effort of season in Thursday's loss•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Pours in 28 points against the Timberwolves•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.