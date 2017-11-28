Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores game-high 21 in Monday's loss

Thompson scored 21 points (7-20 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 33 minutes during Monday's 110-106 loss to the Kings.

With Steph Curry (hand) and Kevin Durant (ankle) both in street clothes, Thompson wasn't quite able to carry the offensive load by himself, missing his final four shots as the Warriors failed to make a field goal in the last 3:11 of the fourth quarter. Curry, at least, could be back for Wednesday's road tilt against the Lakers, but Thompson's scored more than 20 points in four straight games with Durant out of the lineup, and that's not likely to change Wednesday.