Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores game-high 26 in Monday's win

Thompson scored 26 points (9-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding five assists, four rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 125-111 win over the Knicks.

All three of the Warriors' big guns topped 20 points, but Thompson was the one leading the way as he hit for 20-plus for just the third time through 10 games in February. His production is more volatile than Steph Curry's or Kevin Durant's, making Thompson a riskier DFS cash game play, but he's still providing plenty of value in season-long fantasy leagues.