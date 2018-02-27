Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores game-high 26 in Monday's win
Thompson scored 26 points (9-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding five assists, four rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 125-111 win over the Knicks.
All three of the Warriors' big guns topped 20 points, but Thompson was the one leading the way as he hit for 20-plus for just the third time through 10 games in February. His production is more volatile than Steph Curry's or Kevin Durant's, making Thompson a riskier DFS cash game play, but he's still providing plenty of value in season-long fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Struggles with shot versus Thunder•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Nets 19 in Thursday's win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Comes up short in Three-Point Challenge•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Solid stat line in Wednesday's loss•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Logs only 23 minutes in blowout win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Team-high scoring total in win•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...