Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores game-high 39 points Friday

Thompson finished with 39 points (13-22 FG, 9-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two steals, and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 122-105 victory over the Nuggets.

Thompson returned after missing two straight games, leading the Warriors to a comfortable victory over the Nuggets. Thompson had totaled 27 points by half time as the Warriors were able to build a commanding lead. The knee injury was a non-factor as Thompson looked fresh and ready to go, dropping nine triples in his game-high total. The Warriors will host the Suns on Sunday in what could be another big night for the sharp shooter.