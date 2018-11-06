Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores team-high 27 points in win

Thompson poured in 27 points (11-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes in the Warriors' 117-101 win over the Grizzlies on Monday.

It was Thompson's turn to lead the Warriors in scoring, as the team's top three starts seemingly trade that mantle back and forth as the season unfolds. Thompson's hot hand helped make up for Stephen Curry's struggles in the first half, and the former finished with his second-highest scoring total of the season, one that only trails his 52-point outburst versus the Bulls on Oct. 29. After not reaching the 20-point mark once over his first seven games, Thompson has now eclipsed three times in the last four contests.