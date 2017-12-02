Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores team-high 27 points
Thompson scored 27 points (11-14 FG, 3-4 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with three rebounds and five assists over 35 minutes in Friday's 133-122 win over Orlando.
Thompson pushed through an ankle injury to put on an extremely efficient shooting performance on Friday against Orlando. Shooting 11-of-14 for a team-high 27 points, the guard put on a clinic from the floor. This most recent offensive show continues a five game trend for Thompson, who is averaging 24.2 points over that stretch. He will look to sustain his elite scoring level against Miami on Sunday.
